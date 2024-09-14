Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Pegasystems worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 499,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,599 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $8,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $72.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,211.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,771. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

