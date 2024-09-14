Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.15 Million Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,445 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of CONSOL Energy worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

