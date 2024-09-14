Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Steelcase worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,035,000 after buying an additional 452,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after buying an additional 352,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 295,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,450,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 291,070 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,234.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,234.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Steelcase Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SCS opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

