Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.54 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 973,797 shares of company stock valued at $178,105,011. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $202.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $135.82 and a one year high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

