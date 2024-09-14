Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399,820 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kyndryl worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KD. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE:KD opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.64. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

