Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,555 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,951 shares of company stock worth $1,103,045. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $44.01 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.51.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.