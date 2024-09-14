Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

LECO opened at $178.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day moving average of $213.48. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

