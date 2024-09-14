Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 10,705 Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Karooooo worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Karooooo stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Karooooo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Karooooo’s payout ratio is currently 340.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

