Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 68,328 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,328 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Eastern Bankshares worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,794,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after buying an additional 634,133 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,543,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $211,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eastern Bankshares

About Eastern Bankshares

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

