Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of BW LPG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $56,598,000.

BW LPG Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BW LPG stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. BW LPG Limited has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $876.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

About BW LPG

(Free Report)

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.