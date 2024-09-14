Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

