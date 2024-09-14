Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.