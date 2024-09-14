Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 276,677 Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Altus Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $12,589,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 437,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 192,687 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 38.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 428,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,963 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Performance

AMPS opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $540.25 million, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Altus Power had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

