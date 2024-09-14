Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,797 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $243.73 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $335.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.66. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.88.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

