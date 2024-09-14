Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 999,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TRV opened at $237.83 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $242.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

