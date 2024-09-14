Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,348 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

