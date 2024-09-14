Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,140 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,574,984 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,431 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,819,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,045,606 shares of the airline’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 281,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

