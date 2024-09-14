Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,293 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Kforce Stock Up 1.4 %

Kforce stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.88. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Kforce



Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

