Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 44,034 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 44,034 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,916,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after buying an additional 636,000 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,665,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,404,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $16.76 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $639.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.05.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.58). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $198.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

