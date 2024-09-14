Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 777,588 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 777,588 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

