Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.94 Million Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 162.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 66.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,381 shares of company stock worth $3,911,254. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

About Vital Farms

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.