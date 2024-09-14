Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $5.09 Million Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 284,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Acadia Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 287.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

