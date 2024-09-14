Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 329,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 88,396 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,055.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

EPRT stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

