Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686,927 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Terex worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 57.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Terex’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

