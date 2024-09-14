Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,898 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.61 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

