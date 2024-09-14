Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 882,154 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after buying an additional 288,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,299,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

