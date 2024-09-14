LPL Financial LLC Acquires 32,014 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $91,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

ADI stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.69 and its 200 day moving average is $214.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

