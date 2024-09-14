LPL Financial LLC Acquires 85,363 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,363 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $91,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

