LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $69,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIW opened at $105.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $108.69.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

