LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,348 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.94% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $69,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

