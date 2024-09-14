LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 21.74% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $74,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,574,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

VLU opened at $180.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.19. The company has a market capitalization of $358.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

