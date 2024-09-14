LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,885 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,981 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $72,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.41 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

