LPL Financial LLC Has $68.38 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $68,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,548,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

