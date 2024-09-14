LPL Financial LLC Has $73.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $73,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $202.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.41.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

