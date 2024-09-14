LPL Financial LLC Has $76.54 Million Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.51% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $76,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period.

PWB stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

