LPL Financial LLC Has $78.22 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $78,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.