LPL Financial LLC Has $88.86 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $88,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

