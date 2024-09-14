LPL Financial LLC Purchases 57,159 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,159 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $90,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

