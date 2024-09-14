LPL Financial LLC Purchases 93,341 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,341 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.23% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $69,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $100.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

