LPL Financial LLC Sells 15,760 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.20% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $80,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $88.31.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.