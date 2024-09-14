Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 236.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,480 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

