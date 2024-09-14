Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $524.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $544.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.37.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $206,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $206,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.88, for a total transaction of $8,532,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,737,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,574 shares of company stock worth $185,587,773. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.