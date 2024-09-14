MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 15,833 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUNFree Report) by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS FJUN opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $648.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (BATS:FJUN)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.