MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 15,833 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

BATS FJUN opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $648.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

