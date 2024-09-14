MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

