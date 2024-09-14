MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $228,391,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 875,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,239,000 after acquiring an additional 643,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $6,293,740. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $117.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 177.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

