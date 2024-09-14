Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $90,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $91.22 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.83 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

