Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Holdings Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 516.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $358.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.13. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

