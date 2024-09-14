National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Position Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,667 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of National Beverage worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 760.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.82. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

