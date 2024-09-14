Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $210.33 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

