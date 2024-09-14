Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.8% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 19,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 235,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of -487.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

